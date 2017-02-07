Garth, Dierks, Lady A, Pistol Annies and More Pay Tribute to the Gentle Giant, Don Williams
Even though Don Williams retired last year, a who's-who of country artists is keeping his musical legacy alive with a new tribute album that comes out this spring. Dierks Bentley , Garth Brooks , Lady Antebellum , Chris and Morgane Stapleton , Pistol Annies , Trisha Yearwood , Alison Krauss and Brandy Clark are just some of the stars who cover the Country Music Hall of Famer's signature songs on Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams .
