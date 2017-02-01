Garth Brooks signs on for Randy Travis tribute
GARTH BROOKS: Brooks has made no secret of his admiration for Travis, and he admits he jumped at the chance to be part of the tribute. The A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis concert will also feature Kenny Rogers, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Alabama, Wynonna Judd, Josh Turner, Jamey Johnson, Montgomery Gentry, and Alison Krauss.
