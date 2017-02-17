Garth Brooks' must-see return to 90's country had fans two-stepping...
Deafening, hilarious and mold-shattering, the never-ending Garth Brooks World Tour is a must-see - the pinnacle of that thing we called hot country, down to the singer's on-stage connection with his wife Trisha Yearwood still burning strong. The first of his nine shows here Friday night was the best date night in town, two-stepping in the aisles, a church-like "love one another" under every raised $12 pint.
