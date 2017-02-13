Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer after criticism
Frank Ocean has had a pop at producers of the Grammy Awards over their criticism of his performance at the 2013 edition of the show. Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich told Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast that the star's's vision for the performance was "faulty".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|19 hr
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump...
|Feb 9
|Debbie Coiltier
|1
|Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata...
|Feb 9
|inbred Genius
|5
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|Feb 7
|16TEEN SHOTS
|11
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 7
|footguy7
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC