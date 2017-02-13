Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer aft...

Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer after criticism

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Frank Ocean has taken shots at producers of the Grammy Awards over their criticism of his performance at the 2013 edition of the show. Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich tells Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast that Ocean's vision for the performance was "faulty."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI 22 hr Skankhunter42 3
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Feb 11 T-Shull 43
News Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump... Feb 9 Debbie Coiltier 1
News Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata... Feb 9 inbred Genius 5
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Feb 9 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... Feb 7 16TEEN SHOTS 11
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Feb 7 footguy7 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,759 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC