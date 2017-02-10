Frank Ocean attacks Grammys producers...

Frank Ocean attacks Grammys producers and Taylor Swift

10 hrs ago

Frank Ocean has fired back at Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich and show writer David Wild after they panned his 2013 performance, and dragged pop star Taylor Swift into the feud. Ehrlich and Wild told Rolling Stone magazine the rapper's performance was "not great TV" and "faulty," and cited it as a reason why Ocean decided to skip the ceremony on Sunday .

