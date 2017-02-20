Former Jefferson Airplane, Starship, Grateful Dead members, Charlie...

Former Jefferson Airplane, Starship, ...

A band that comprises former members of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship, and related bands Hot Tuna and Grateful Dead , will to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The San Francisco Sound and The Summer of Love with a concert at Penn's Peak near Jim Thorpe, it was just announced. Joining the show will be a band unites original Grateful Dead pianist Tom Constanten and Mark Karan, lead guitarist with Bob Weir's Rat Dog and The Other Ones.

