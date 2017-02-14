Farewell to the Opry: Oaklawn provided traditional country music for 25 years
Joe Hamilton, Henry Matthews, Steve Payne, Jimmy Lewis, Rhonda Neal, Sissy Privitt, Mike Blackman, Steve Shofner, Jay Launius, Joe Mack Bennett, Roy Dale Bray, Tommy Vaughan, Phillip Osburn, Jeanne Vaughan, Gena Hamilton, Terri McCasland, Milam Albright, and Jimmy Joe Akin gather on Oaklawn Opry stage for the final song Saturday evening, Lee Greenwood's "God Bless The USA." It's a toss-up who will miss the venue more: the musicians, the singers, the staff or the dedicated audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Tue
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil...
|Tue
|Faloola Chong
|1
|The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks...
|Tue
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson falsely told she had cancer
|Tue
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump...
|Feb 9
|Debbie Coiltier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC