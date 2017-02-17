Eric Church cancels 25K tickets bought by scalpers
Country star Eric Church has been battling ticket scalpers for years as his popularity grew and he began selling out arenas. But he's taken his biggest step yet by cancelling more than 25,000 tickets to his spring tour that were purchased by scalpers and putting them back on sale for fans to purchase.
