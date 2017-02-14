Dierks Bentley takes fans behind-the-...

Dierks Bentley takes fans behind-the-scenes on the Icelandic shoot for the "Black" video

14 hrs ago

It's common knowledge that Dierks Bentley has his pilot's license, but it turns out he also has a pretty good idea how to put a plane back together if it crashes. That's one of the things you learn in the new behind-the-scenes feature on the making of his new video, "Black."

