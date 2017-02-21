Country Stars shine on soundtrack to film "The Shack"

The soundtrack to The Shack , the new movie starring Tim McGraw , is out today, one week ahead of the movie's premiere on March 3, featuring new music from some of country's biggest stars. As previously reported, Dan + Shay , Lady Antebellum , Dierks Bentley , Brett Eldredge , and of course Tim and Faith Hill , have all recorded new music for the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.