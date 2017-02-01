Country star Gill to play Lowell

Country star Gill to play Lowell

Read more: Lowell Sun

Well, not really, but for those of us who look forward to Lowell Summer Music Series concert announcements, today's your lucky day. The first announcement of the 2017 lineup is that country-music superstar Vince Gill will come to Boarding House Park on Saturday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m., and are priced at $58 in advance, with $158 premium seating in the first two rows.

Chicago, IL

