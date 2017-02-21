Country music star Martina McBride co...

Country music star Martina McBride coming to DPAC: What she thinks of Nashville, he...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Country star Martina McBride is coming on tour to the Durham Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 2. She was interviewed via email about her new album, the tour and what she thinks of the television drama "Nashville." Herald-Sun: With the release of "Reckless," how do you view it compared to other albums over your career? Are there certain songs that are particularly meaningful to you? McBride: "I think there are certain elements of this album that sound like things I have recorded before in terms of production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... 10 hr aq dragon 1
News George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ... Wed brtty johnson 1
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Tue USA-1 5
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Feb 20 bradhuskers 4
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) Feb 20 Stopthecircle 13
News Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ... Feb 17 Another One 1
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC