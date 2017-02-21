Country star Martina McBride is coming on tour to the Durham Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 2. She was interviewed via email about her new album, the tour and what she thinks of the television drama "Nashville." Herald-Sun: With the release of "Reckless," how do you view it compared to other albums over your career? Are there certain songs that are particularly meaningful to you? McBride: "I think there are certain elements of this album that sound like things I have recorded before in terms of production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.