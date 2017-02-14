Could new music from Thomas Rhett be on the way soon?
Th omas Rhett recently enjoyed the fourth #1 from his sophomore album with "Star of the Show." Given that the platinum-selling Tangled Up was released back in September of 2015, there's reason to wonder if TR's next single might be new music from his upcoming record.
