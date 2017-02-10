Corden falls down stairs, raps in opening monologue
FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden and Julia Carey attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden and Julia Carey attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|8 hr
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Sat
|T-Shull
|43
|Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump...
|Feb 9
|Debbie Coiltier
|1
|Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata...
|Feb 9
|inbred Genius
|5
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|Feb 7
|16TEEN SHOTS
|11
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 7
|footguy7
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC