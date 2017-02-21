Cole Swindell brought in as Brand Amb...

Cole Swindell brought in as Brand Ambassador for Diamond Resorts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

Platinum-selling Cole Swindell is bringing a bit of that bling to Diamond Resorts International: he's the latest artist to sign on as a Brand Ambassador for the hospitality and vacation ownership company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ... 22 hr brtty johnson 1
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Tue USA-1 5
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Mon bradhuskers 4
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) Feb 20 Stopthecircle 13
News Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ... Feb 17 Another One 1
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
News Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil... Feb 14 Faloola Chong 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC