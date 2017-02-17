Chris Janson sees his New Male Vocali...

Chris Janson sees his New Male Vocalist nom as an "unexpected blessing"

It's been nearly eighteen months since Chris Janson 's breakthrough single, "Buy Me a Boat," topped the charts, and his most significant hit since, "Holdin' Her," is close to breaking into the top 20 right now. So the Missouri-born singer/songwriter admits it was a bit of a surprise to find himself in the running for the New Male Vocalist trophy at the upcoming ACM Awards.

