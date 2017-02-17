Chris Janson sees his New Male Vocalist nom as an "unexpected blessing"

It's been nearly eighteen months since Chris Janson 's breakthrough single, "Buy Me a Boat," topped the charts, and his most significant hit since, "Holdin' Her," is close to breaking into the top 20 right now. So the Missouri-born singer/songwriter admits it was a bit of a surprise to find himself in the running for the New Male Vocalist trophy at the upcoming ACM Awards.

