Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 12-18

Feb. 12: Movie director Franco Zeffirelli is 94. Actor Joe Don Baker is 81. Country singer Moe Bandy is 73. Actress Maud Adams is 72. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 71. Actor Michael Ironside is 67. Guitarist Steve Hackett is 67. Singer Michael McDonald is 65. Actress Joanna Kerns is 64. Actor-talk-show host Arsenio Hall is 61. Actor John Michael Higgins is 54. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 53. Actor Josh Brolin is 49. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 49. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 47. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 46. Actor Jesse Spencer is 38. Actress Sarah Lancaster is 37. Actress Christina Ricci is 37. Actress Jennifer Stone is 24. Actresses Baylie and Rylie Cregut are 7. Feb. 13: Actress Kim Novak is 84. Actor George Segal is 83. Actor Bo Svenson is 76. Singer-bassist-actor Peter Tork of The Monkees is 75. Actress Carol Lynley is 75. Actress Stockard ... (more)

