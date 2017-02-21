Celebrities launch pot brands as Cali...

Celebrities launch pot brands as California legalizes drug

5 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Country singer Willie Nelson, the children of the late reggae icon Bob Marley and comedian Whoopi Goldberg are just a few of the growing number of celebrities publicly jumping into the marijuana industry and eyeing the California pot market. Regulators are still scrambling to get California's recreational marijuana market launched and are racing to issue licenses to growers and sellers by early 2018.

