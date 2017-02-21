Celebrities Launch Pot Brands As California Legalizes Drug
Country singer Willie Nelson, the children of the late reggae icon Bob Marley and comedian Whoopi Goldberg are just a few of the growing number of celebrities publicly jumping into the marijuana industry and eyeing the California pot market, which is expected to explode after voters legalized the recreational use of weed. Regulators are still scrambling to get California's recreational pot market launched and are racing to issue licenses to growers and sellers by early 2018.
