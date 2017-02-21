Catherine MacLellan to honour father with summer show in Charlottetown
The P.E.I. Brewing Company announced today that Catherine MacLellan will be bringing her new show "If It's Alright With You - The Life and Music of My Father, Gene MacLellan'' to its culinary events space in Charlottetown this summer. In 1970, Gene MacLellan rocketed to fame when his song "Snowbird'' became a worldwide hit for Nova Scotia artist Anne Murray.
