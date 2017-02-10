Canadian Bernie Herms wins Grammy for...

Canadian Bernie Herms wins Grammy for best contemporary Christian song

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

The London, Ont.-born and Edmonton-raised musician took home a golden gramophone for best contemporary Christian music performance or song for "Thy Will" by Hillary Scott and the Scott Family. Scott, who is a singer in Lady Antebellum, also won best contemporary Christian music album for "Love Remains," which features Herm's song.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI 12 hr Skankhunter42 3
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Sat T-Shull 43
News Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump... Feb 9 Debbie Coiltier 1
News Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata... Feb 9 inbred Genius 5
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Feb 9 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... Feb 7 16TEEN SHOTS 11
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Feb 7 footguy7 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC