Brett Young gets advice from Luke Bryan prior to joining his tour
On February 10, Brett released his self-titled debut album, and tonight, he joins his first major tour as he heads out on superstar Luke Bryan 's Kill The Lights trek. Brett will be showcased on eight of the tour dates, including a stop in New York City next week for a sold-out show in Madison Square Garden.
