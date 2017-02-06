Brett Young Counts Down to the Release of His Debut Album
Newcomer Brett Young will make his national TV debut this Thursday, as he performs his #1 hit, "Sleep Without You," on NBC's Today Show. You can catch Brett during the 10 a.m. hour hosted by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford .
