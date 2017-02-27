Brett Eldredge turns into a walking disaster in his latest video
Br ett Eldredge hopes you'll "smile, dance and act crazy" as you check out his new video for "Somethin' I'm Good At." Shot in California, the comic clip follows Brett during a disaster-filled day when he incinerates his toast, knocks over the mailman, and eventually burns down the house.
