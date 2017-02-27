Brantley Gilbert plans to keep the de...

Brantley Gilbert plans to keep the devil awake this summer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

The "Weekend" hitmaker is adding a summer leg to his tour, named for his number one-selling album The Devil Don't Sleep . Once the current tour run wraps April 29 in Duluth, Minnesota, Brantley will turn his attention to festivals, fairs and amphitheaters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country 1 hr alateone 4
News Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07) Sun Rock star 58
News Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06) Feb 25 Test 22
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Feb 23 aq dragon 1
News George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ... Feb 22 brtty johnson 1
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Feb 21 USA-1 5
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Feb 20 bradhuskers 4
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC