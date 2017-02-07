Brantley Gilbert Grabs a #1 with "The...

Brantley Gilbert Grabs a #1 with "The Devil Don't Sleep"

Brantley Gilbert 's new album, The Devil Don't Sleep , bows at #1 this week on the country albums chart, scoring a big debut on the Billboard 200 tally as well. The Georgia native's latest effort moved 77,000 units in its first seven days of release, enough to land at #2 on the all-genre albums ranking.

