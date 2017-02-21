Blake Shelton in Portland: Doing it to ridiculously good country songs
I have to be honest, readers: I was not expecting wall-to-wall mid-tempo country-rock bangers at the Blake Shelton concert on Thursday. He wasn't even onto the encore before I marked down "How does Blake Shelton have this many hits?!" I just drove home from the Moda Center and here I am, writing this review, going through his deep cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Thu
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|bradhuskers
|4
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Feb 20
|Stopthecircle
|13
|Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ...
|Feb 17
|Another One
|1
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC