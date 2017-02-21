Blake Shelton in Portland: Doing it t...

Blake Shelton in Portland: Doing it to ridiculously good country songs

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

I have to be honest, readers: I was not expecting wall-to-wall mid-tempo country-rock bangers at the Blake Shelton concert on Thursday. He wasn't even onto the encore before I marked down "How does Blake Shelton have this many hits?!" I just drove home from the Moda Center and here I am, writing this review, going through his deep cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Thu aq dragon 1
News George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ... Feb 22 brtty johnson 1
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Feb 21 USA-1 5
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Feb 20 bradhuskers 4
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) Feb 20 Stopthecircle 13
News Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ... Feb 17 Another One 1
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC