Barack Obama, Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam team up for charity album

Former US president Barack Obama has joined forces with musicians including Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam for a charity album in aid of War Child UK. Obama is providing a foreword to the forthcoming release Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years Of The Story - An Album to Benefit War Child, a re-recording of Brandi's songs by other stars in aid of her War Child fundraising efforts.

