Alabama, John Mellencamp to perform at Illinois State Fair
The legendary country group Alabama and classic rock star John Mellencamp will be among the performers at this year's Illinois State Fair. Alabama will play Aug. 16. The trio has 43 number one singles and nearly 200 industry awards, with hits including "Song of the South" and "If You're Gonna Play in Texas."
