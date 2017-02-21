a oeBack to God,a back to Vegas: Rebaa s on a roll
Her gospel double album set Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope remains at the top of both Billboard 's Country and Christian/Gospel album charts in its second week of release. So far, the video for its lead single, "Back to God," has also been viewed close to 5 million times on YouTube.
