A Little Ditty from John and Martina: Mellencamp and McBride to perform new duet on "The Tonight Show" this evening John Mellencamp recently released a new single called "Grandview" that features guest vocals by Martina McBride . The heartland rocker and the country star will team up to perform the tune for the first time ever on television this evening on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.