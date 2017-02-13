50 years after the release of her debut album, Dolly Parton wins 8th Grammy
Nearly a half-century to the day since her first album was released, Dolly Parton took home her eighth Grammy. The entertainment icon won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance trophy at the ceremonies Sunday in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Mon
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump...
|Feb 9
|Debbie Coiltier
|1
|Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata...
|Feb 9
|inbred Genius
|5
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|Feb 7
|16TEEN SHOTS
|11
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 7
|footguy7
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC