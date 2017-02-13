50 years after the release of her deb...

50 years after the release of her debut album, Dolly Parton wins 8th Grammy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

Nearly a half-century to the day since her first album was released, Dolly Parton took home her eighth Grammy. The entertainment icon won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance trophy at the ceremonies Sunday in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Mon Skankhunter42 3
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Feb 11 T-Shull 43
News Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump... Feb 9 Debbie Coiltier 1
News Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata... Feb 9 inbred Genius 5
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Feb 9 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... Feb 7 16TEEN SHOTS 11
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Feb 7 footguy7 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC