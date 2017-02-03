5 Songs That Influenced Chase Ricea s Music Career
In Chase Rice's 31 years on this planet, he's had a few different incarnations, especially in the last 10 years. From college football player at the University of North Carolina and NASCAR pit crew member to Survivor contestant and country artist, Chase has had his thumb in a lot of different pies over the last decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|21 hr
|Piss and Corruption
|3
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Charming
|12
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 29
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC