Zac Brown Band star determined to learn nursery rhymes for guitar
Zac Brown Band star Coy Bowles is mastering how to play nursery rhymes on his guitar so he can serenade his baby girl. The country musician and his wife Kylie became first-time parents in October when they welcomed daughter Hattie, and the new dad admits his life has been turned upside down.
