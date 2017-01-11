Zac Brown Band star determined to lea...

Zac Brown Band star determined to learn nursery rhymes for guitar

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WIXY-FM Champaign

Zac Brown Band star Coy Bowles is mastering how to play nursery rhymes on his guitar so he can serenade his baby girl. The country musician and his wife Kylie became first-time parents in October when they welcomed daughter Hattie, and the new dad admits his life has been turned upside down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06) Tue Debra 42
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' Jan 9 John Kenney Lying... 4
She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes... Jan 8 Bruce 1
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Jan 6 silly rabbit 1
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song Jan 5 james wiliams 1
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... Jan 3 james wiliams 4
News Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machi... Jan 3 Gamaw 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,903 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC