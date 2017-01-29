'You Look Like Them And Sound Like Us': Charley Pride's Long Journey In Country Music
Charley Pride is the first African-American country singer to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry. In total, he's sold some 70 million records and recorded dozens of No.
