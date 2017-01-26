Willie Nelson cancels two Las Vegas s...

Willie Nelson cancels two Las Vegas shows due to 'bad cold'

WATCH: Country singer Willie Nelson, 83, cancels two Las Vegas shows due to what his publicist describes as a "bad, bad cold," Sara Hemrajani reports. Nelson's publicist, Elaine Schock, said Thursday that Nelson has a bad cold and won't play Saturday or Sunday.

