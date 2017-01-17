William Michael Morgan Proposes to Ru...

William Michael Morgan Proposes to Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Over the holiday weekend, Runaway June 's Jennifer Wayne confirmed she's engaged to William Michael Morgan , tweeting "It's you and me Forever :) @WMMorgan," along with a photo of the pair's hands that shows off her engagement ring. Back in October, William Michael scored his first number one with his debut single, "I Met a Girl."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tennessee wildfire benefit just latest philanth... 1 hr mariemonroecounty 2
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... Sat james wiliams 2
News Louisville off-duty officers told to disarm or ... (Dec '15) Sat Confederate officer 43
News Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle... Dec 31 guest 3
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Dec 24 fakebiglew 154
News Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt... Dec 13 DUH 128
News Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08) Dec 13 Tomy 126
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,634

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC