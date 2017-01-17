William Michael Morgan Proposes to Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne
Over the holiday weekend, Runaway June 's Jennifer Wayne confirmed she's engaged to William Michael Morgan , tweeting "It's you and me Forever :) @WMMorgan," along with a photo of the pair's hands that shows off her engagement ring. Back in October, William Michael scored his first number one with his debut single, "I Met a Girl."
