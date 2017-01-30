Why Keith Urban Will Be Flying Solo at the Grammys
K eith Urban and Nicole Kidman were arm-in-arm at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, but that won't be the case at the Grammys next month. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, better known as the BAFTAs, happen to be that same day, and Nicole is nominated for her work in Lion .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Charming
|12
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Sun
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|"The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV
|Jan 27
|Indonesian guy
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC