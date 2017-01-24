Watch Tucker Beathard Act Like a Jackass in New Video for a oeMomma and Jesusa

Tucker Beathard is celebrating his 22nd birthday today with the release of his new video for "Momma and Jesus," a Jackass -inspired clip full of Tucker and his buddies undertaking Johnny Knoxville-like shenanigans that include mini-bikes, shopping carts, naked blow-up dolls, paintball, cross-dressing, nudity and more. "Anyone who knows me, knows that's a part of who I am-the daredevil side," says Tucker to Nash Country Daily .

