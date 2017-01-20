Was Nicole drunk dancing or having fun?
Nicole Kidman's surprise performance on stage as her husband Keith Urban belted out tribute pieces at a New Year's Eve gig has divided social media opinion. Fans labelled her dancing in Nashville as "the cutest thing ever" while others said she looked "awkward" and questioned whether she'd had too much to drink, Daily mail reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Sat
|james wiliams
|2
|Louisville off-duty officers told to disarm or ... (Dec '15)
|Sat
|Confederate officer
|43
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Sat
|guest
|3
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Dec 24
|fakebiglew
|154
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
|Travel concerns for illegal immigrants
|Dec 13
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC