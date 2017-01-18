Video: Eli Young Band's tour bus destroyed by fire early Wednesday on turnpike east of Topeka
Eli Young Band arrives at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Authorities said the fire was called in around 12:45 a.m., as the tour bus was parked at the Kansas Turnpike's East Topeka service area on Interstate 70, about 10 miles east of downtown Topeka.
