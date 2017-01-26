Tribute to Alan Jackson, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard coming to Langley

Country Icons, a tribute to the music of Alan Jackson, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard, is coming to Cascades Casino Resort Summit Theatre on Thursday, March 16. Starring Jake Allan, Rob Rowan and Jason Cooper, the group has performed across Canada and the United States, bringing traditional country music back to the live stage. Tickets are available for $32.50 at Casino Guest Services and www.ticketweb.ca .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.