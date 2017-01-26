Tribute to Alan Jackson, Waylon Jenni...

Tribute to Alan Jackson, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard coming to Langley

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Langley Times

Country Icons, a tribute to the music of Alan Jackson, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard, is coming to Cascades Casino Resort Summit Theatre on Thursday, March 16. Starring Jake Allan, Rob Rowan and Jason Cooper, the group has performed across Canada and the United States, bringing traditional country music back to the live stage. Tickets are available for $32.50 at Casino Guest Services and www.ticketweb.ca .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on 22 hr Barf Brooks Count... 5
News "The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV Jan 27 Indonesian guy 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08) Jan 19 USS LIBERTY 2
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... Jan 12 betty johnson 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC