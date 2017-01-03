Tom Hiddleston apologises for 'inelegantly expressed' Golden Globes speech
Screen star Tom Hiddleston has apologised for his Golden Globes speech after he was accused of telling a self-indulgent story about his humanitarian work. The Night Manager star, 35, was named best actor in a limited television series for his performance in the hit BBC thriller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|5 hr
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Mon
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Sun
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Jan 3
|james wiliams
|4
|Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machi...
|Jan 3
|Gamaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC