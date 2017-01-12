Toby Keith: I won't apologize for Tru...

Toby Keith: I won't apologize for Trump inauguration performance

In his response to critics of his decision to perform as part of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, country singer Toby Keith isn't backing down or apologizing . "I don't apologize for performing for our country or military," Keith said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly .

