Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down among acts for Trump inauguration concert

The Rock Group 3 Doors Down does a sound check at the Tampa Bay Times Forum as part of the entertainment for the RNC on Tuesday, August 28, 2012 The Rock Group 3 Doors Down does a sound check at the Tampa Bay Times Forum as part of the entertainment for the RNC on Tuesday, August 28, 2012 -- Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood will headline a concert for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, his inaugural committee announced. The concert, which takes place at the Lincoln Memorial on January 19, has been dubbed "The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration."

