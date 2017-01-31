Tim & Faith to Take a Whoa s-Who of Up-and-Coming Acts on Their Soul2Soul Tour
With the start of their 2017 Soul2Soul Tour just a couple months away, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have announced they'll host a rotating array of special guests on the trek, with their opening acts changing from week to week. Brothers Osborne , Jon Pardi , Chris Lane , High Valley , Lori McKenna, Charlie Worsham , Rachel Platten , Rhiannon Giddens , Eric Paslay , Brandy Clark , Cam , Chris Janson , and LOCASH are just some of the acts who'll have the chance to share the stage with Tim and Faith during their first tour together in a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Charming
|12
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 29
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC