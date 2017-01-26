This One's for the Girls: Kelsea Ball...

This One's for the Girls: Kelsea Ballerini Sees Her Grammy Nod as Proof of Girl Power

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

It's a little more than two weeks until the Grammys, and when Kelsea Ballerini thinks about her big nomination in the Best New Artist category, it's all about the girl power. "There was such a big conversation for so long about the lack of females in country music, which you can totally see if you look at the charts," she tells People .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV 2 hr yay 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Thu Billyjoejimbob 58
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08) Jan 19 USS LIBERTY 2
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Jan 16 mythoughts 3
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... Jan 12 betty johnson 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC