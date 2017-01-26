This One's for the Girls: Kelsea Ballerini Sees Her Grammy Nod as Proof of Girl Power
It's a little more than two weeks until the Grammys, and when Kelsea Ballerini thinks about her big nomination in the Best New Artist category, it's all about the girl power. "There was such a big conversation for so long about the lack of females in country music, which you can totally see if you look at the charts," she tells People .
