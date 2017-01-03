The Wonderful Country

The Wonderful Country

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lost In Translation

Robert Parrish's The Wonderful Country is one of those westerns that very easily could have been one of the many unmemorable run-of-the-mill westerns. However, it is saved by a charismatic lead performance from Robert Mitchum as the down but not out American who was a hired gun south of the border and is seeking redemption from his past life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lost In Translation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Fri silly rabbit 1
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' Fri duke 3
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song Jan 5 james wiliams 1
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... Jan 3 james wiliams 4
News Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machi... Jan 3 Gamaw 1
News Tennessee wildfire benefit just latest philanth... Jan 3 mariemonroecounty 2
News Louisville off-duty officers told to disarm or ... (Dec '15) Dec 31 Confederate officer 43
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,722,154

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC