The Wonderful Country
Robert Parrish's The Wonderful Country is one of those westerns that very easily could have been one of the many unmemorable run-of-the-mill westerns. However, it is saved by a charismatic lead performance from Robert Mitchum as the down but not out American who was a hired gun south of the border and is seeking redemption from his past life.
