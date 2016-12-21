The Newly-Engaged Sam Hunt Unveils His First Post-"Montevallo" Music, ...
If you've been waiting to hear new music from Sam Hunt , it's finally here. Over the weekend, the former college football quarterback released his first new music since the final single from his breakthrough album Montevallo , "Make You Miss Me," went to number-one at the end of August.
